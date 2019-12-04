Mets fans rejoice on Twitter after Wilpons reportedly start process to sell team
Soak it all in Mets fans, a new era is coming
New York Mets owners Fred Wilpon and son Jeff are reportedly in talks to sell 80% of the team, and fans have taken to social media, to express their opinions on the matter. The Mets have well, struggled since the Wilpons took full control of the team in 2002 with just three postseason appearances, and fans are generally excited for what could be a new direction in the franchise.
According to Bloomberg.com, the Wilpons are negotiating with billionaire Steve Cohen about a potential sale, but for five years Fred would keep the titles of Control Person and CEO and Jeff would remain COO.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:
A live look:
Five years is definitely better than 50.
The latest contract from Citi Field:
This trade is being received a lot better than some of the other ones in the past.
This one is funny. Harsh, but funny.
All Mets fans now have a countdown to 2025 until the "inaugural season without the Wilpons."
Today is the day, Mets fans. Enjoy.
Tag yourself in this photo.
Safe to say, this guy has some cash to spend.
Bloomberg repots that the team could be valued at $2.6 billion for the potential deal.
