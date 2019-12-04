Mets fans rejoice on Twitter after Wilpons reportedly start process to sell team

New York Mets owners Fred Wilpon and son Jeff are reportedly in talks to sell 80% of the team, and fans have taken to social media, to express their opinions on the matter. The Mets have well, struggled since the Wilpons took full control of the team in 2002 with just three postseason appearances, and fans are generally excited for what could be a new direction in the franchise.

According to Bloomberg.com, the Wilpons are negotiating with billionaire Steve Cohen about a potential sale, but for five years Fred would keep the titles of Control Person and CEO and Jeff would remain COO.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:

A live look:

Mets fans this afternoon.. pic.twitter.com/d8uIfBIudU — Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) December 4, 2019

Five years is definitely better than 50.

If you're a #mets fan saying "yeah but wilpon owns the team 5 more years", i was operating under the assumption that these guys were going to own the mets for the next 50 years — Jayson Love (@JaysonL56) December 4, 2019

The latest contract from Citi Field:

This trade is being received a lot better than some of the other ones in the past.

Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon for Steve Cohen is the best trade the Mets have ever and will ever make. — Mark (@TooGooden16) December 4, 2019

This one is funny. Harsh, but funny.

All Mets fans now have a countdown to 2025 until the "inaugural season without the Wilpons."

If the Mets put 2025 season tickets up for sale they’d sell out in 5 seconds — 🎅🏻 PHILLIP 🎄Steve Cohen fan account (@MeekPhill_) December 4, 2019

Today is the day, Mets fans. Enjoy.

I never thought I’d see the day. Wilpons selling is the biggest victory the Mets have had since 1986! #LFGM pic.twitter.com/03Mua4u7Lb — Dave Kerpen (@DaveKerpen) December 4, 2019

Tag yourself in this photo.

Mets fans watching all of this... pic.twitter.com/ACNdhDn6Pa — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) December 4, 2019

Safe to say, this guy has some cash to spend.

#Mets potential new owner Steve Cohen once spent $155m on a single Picasso.



For perspective, the Mets 2019 payroll was $160m pic.twitter.com/GXGXTExiM5 — Birdie Von Wigglesworth (@Jdt2528) December 4, 2019

Bloomberg repots that the team could be valued at $2.6 billion for the potential deal.