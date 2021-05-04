Following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, the New York Mets announced that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater have been fired. Replacing them on an interim basis will be Hugh Quattlebaum as hitting coach and Kevin Howard as assistant hitting coach.

Davis had served as the Mets hitting coach since 2019, while Slater had been in his role since 2018.

The Mets are currently 11-12, which is a disappointing start given the active offseason they had under new owner Steve Cohen. Central to those struggles has been an offense that ranks last in the National League in runs scored -- by a wide margin -- and 10th in OPS. In the abbreviated 2020 season, the Mets' offense ranked seventh and third in those categories, respectively.

On an individual level, Francisco Lindor and James McCann, new additions from that active offseason, have produced well below their career norms. It's also worth noting that both Davis and Slater pre-date the hiring of manager Luis Rojas and as a result were hired long before Cohen purchased the franchise.

Quattlebaum, 42, joined the Mets this past offseason as a minor league hitting coordinator. Prior to that, he served in the same role for the Seattle Mariners. Howard, 39, joined the Mets in 2021 as director of player development after previously serving as Cleveland's minor league hitting coordinator.