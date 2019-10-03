Mets fire Mickey Callaway: A look at 10 potential candidates for the managerial opening in New York

Mickey Callaway's time with the New York Mets is over. On Thursday, the Mets announced they have fired their manager after two seasons. Callaway's contract runs through 2020. GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who just completed his first season at the helm, will now have a chance to bring in his own manager.

Callaway, like many others who've made the transition from pitching coach to manager, appeared in over his head at times in his two seasons with the Mets. On-field strategy and communication were significant issues. There were rumors Callaway would be let go during the summer, but the team's second half hot streak kept him around.

The Mets managerial job figures to be very desirable. It's a great city and a great ballpark, and the next manager will inherit a roster than includes a bona fide ace in Jacob deGrom and two position player building blocks in Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Add in Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman, and you have a nice little core.

The search for a new manager will begin immediately and it stands to reason Van Wagenen will interview several different candidates. This is an important hire given the team's all-in approach to contention. Here are 10 candidates to replace Callaway, listed alphabetically.

1. Brad Ausmus, former Angels manager

It's a long shot, but Ausmus is worth mentioning. He was recently let go by the Angels -- there were two years remaining on his contract -- and is regarded as a smart baseball man with front office experience. The general sense is he's better in the front office than in the dugout, however.

2. Carlos Beltran, Yankees special assistant

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal speculated Thursday morning that Beltran could be a candidate for the Mets opening. He has a history with the team, obviously, but it wasn't pretty at the end. There are trust issues between Beltran and the Wilpons. That said, Beltran is a highly respected within baseball and he's said he would like to manage one day. He interviewed for the Yankees job two years ago, but would the Mets really go with another rookie skipper after Callaway flopped?

3. Joe Espada, Astros bench coach

Espada checks all the boxes for a modern manager. He has front office and scouting experience with the Yankees, and has served in a variety of coaching capacities (third base coach with the Yankees and Marlins, bench coach with the Astros). Espada is well-versed in analytics and he also has hands-on coaching experience. Plus he's bilingual, which is a plus. Espada is considered one of the top managerial prospects in baseball.

4. Bob Geren, Dodgers bench coach

Geren was the Mets bench coach during their 2015 run to the World Series and his history with the organization dates back to 2012. He played, he's managed, he's coached. He's done it all. Geren brings a lot of experience to the table and he's undoubtedly become familiar with analytics during his four seasons with the Dodgers.

5. John Gibbons, former Blue Jays manager

MLB Network's Mark Feinsand recently reported Gibbons is looking to get back into the game, even as a bench coach. He has a long history with the Mets -- they drafted him in 1980, he played for them in 1984 and 1986, and he coaching and managed in their farm system from 1990-2001. Gibbons is considered an old school manager, but he knows the modern game, and is a player's manager who will provide tough love when necessary.

6. Joe Girardi, MLB Network analyst

If nothing else, Girardi would bring instant credibility to an organization that desperately needs it. He had a successful 10-year run with the Yankees, so any questions about his ability to handle the New York pressure cooker have been answered. It's no secret Girardi wants to manage again. He's made that very clear. Are the Mets willing to meet his asking price? That could be the hang up.

7. Joe Maddon, former Cubs manager

This is probably a long shot -- Maddon to the Angels seems fait accompli -- but it's worth a phone call for the Mets. Worst that happens is he politely declines an interview. Maddon brings a great track record and big market chops after his time with the Cubs. Price tag could be an issue.

8. Luis Rojas, Mets quality control coach

Rojas is perhaps the team's best internal managerial candidate. He joined the big league coaching staff last year and, as part of his responsibilities, he "served as a conduit between the front office and coaching staff on all issues including game preparation, strategy and analytics," according to the team's official site. Prior to that Rojas had coached and managed in the Mets farm system from 2007-18. He has a lot of supporters in the organization and is a dark horse managerial candidate.

9. Buck Showalter, TV analyst

Similar to Girardi, Showalter would bring instant credibility to the organization. He has a reputation for being meticulously detailed and on top of things, and he is very highly respected throughout baseball. Showalter has spent his managerial career helping teams through rebuilds, but he's been unable to get over the hump and win the World Series. Does he see that opportunity with the Mets? And are they willing to meet his asking price?

10. David Wright, Mets special adviser

Hey, why not? The Mets still owe Wright, who retired last offseason due to ongoing injury problems, $12 million in 2020. He is currently a special adviser to Van Wagenen and is obviously a franchise icon. The lack of coaching and managerial experience is a negative, and, frankly, hiring a popular player to be the manager is almost always a bad idea. It complicates the relationship. It seems likely Wright will continue to enjoy retirement and the special adviser's role rather than return to the day-to-day grind.