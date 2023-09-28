The 2023 version of Major League Baseball has felt more exciting than previous iterations due to myriad factors. Along with the rule changes, the influx of power-speed combo players has paved the way for the chance for this season to set a record.

Thanks to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor going deep three times in two games on Wednesday, we've now seen three players get to 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season with two more having a good shot at joining the club. Here's where things stand right now with the 30-30 club:

Given that the season ends Sunday, it's possible we end up with just Acuña, Rodríguez and Lindor in the 30-30 club this season. In and of itself, that's still a big deal. Only 1987, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011 previously produced at least three 30-30 players in the same season.

Let's say Witt goes deep again, though, while Tucker also hits a home run along with swiping one more base. Four would tie the record and five would set a new standard here. Turner, Carroll and Tatis are major stretches, but it's still worth monitoring, as this season could explode anything we've ever previously seen in power-speed combos.

Here are the seasons with four 30-30 players.

2011: Ryan Braun, Brewers (41 HR, 30 SB); Jacoby Ellsbury, Red Sox (32 HR, 39 SB); Matt Kemp, Dodgers (39 HR, 40 SB); Ian Kinsler, Rangers (32 HR, 30 SB)

1997: Jeff Bagwell, Astros (43 HR, 31 SB); Barry Bonds, Giants (40 HR, 37 SB); Raul Mondesi, Dodgers (30 HR, 32 SB); Larry Walker, Rockies (49 HR, 33 SB)

1996: Dante Bichette, Rockies (31 HR, 31 SB); Barry Bonds, Giants (42 HR, 40 SB); Ellis Burks, Rockies (40 HR, 32 SB); Barry Larkin, Reds (33 HR, 36 SB)

1987: Joe Carter, Cleveland (32 HR, 31 SB); Eric Davis, Reds (37 HR, 50 SB); Howard Johnson, Mets (36 HR, 32 SB); Darryl Strawberry, Mets (39 HR, 36 SB)

In all, 65 players have put up a 30-30 before this season, going back to Ken Williams in 1922. That was the lone season of its type until Willie Mays did it in 1956. Mays did it again in '57 and then Hank Aaron joined him in 1963, making it four seasons all time before Bobby Bonds joined the crew in 1969. There were still only 11 player seasons with 30 homers and 30 steals until 1987 and things have taken off a bit since then.

This year has also been fun on the team level. Obviously, Acuña is doing things no one has ever done, so those are also firsts for the Braves. The Mariners' only other 30-30 guy before Julio was A-Rod (1998). Lindor joins Howard Johnson (three times), Darryl Strawberry (1987) and David Wright (2007) on the Mets' list.

And for the trivia hounds out there, we'll close with the players who have gone for 30-30 seasons at least twice. One family hogs the spotlight at the top:

5 - Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonds

4 - Alfonso Soriano

3 - Howard Johnson

2 - Ronald Acuña Jr., Ryan Braun, Ian Kinsler, Bobby Abreu, Vladimir Guerrero, Raul Mondesi, Jeff Bagwell, Sammy Sosa, Ron Gant, Willie Mays