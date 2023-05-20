The Mets beat the Guardians in Citi Field Friday night, 10-9 in 10 innings. It looked like it would be a laugher in favor of the visiting team for a bit and then took several turns before ending in dramatic fashion.

The biggest eye-catching detail of this one would be how it finished. Francisco Lindor came through with a walk-off single.

Remember, Lindor spent six seasons in Cleveland and made quite a mark. He was a four-time All-Star, finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting three times. He played on three playoff teams, including the 2016 AL pennant winner and the 2017 team that won 102 games. He was traded to the Mets prior to the 2021 season and hadn't yet faced his old squad, now named the Guardians.

As such, in and of itself, Lindor's game-winner was worth a mention.

There was so much leading up to that, though.

The Guardians had a 5-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. The Mets chipped away with three runs in the next two innings (including homers from Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty). The Guardians would get two back in the top of the seventh, though, making it 7-3 at the stretch.

And then Pete Alonso tied it with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.

The game would head to the 10th with that 7-7 tie. Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer for the Guardians to give them a 9-7 lead, but the Mets rallied for their three runs with one out.

The Mets have now won three straight to climb back to .500 at 23-23.