Amid a very disappointing season and in front of likely hiring a new president of baseball operations in the coming months, the Mets front office is undergoing a facelift. More specifically, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets have fired a number of employees, including long-term ones, such as pro scouting director Jeff Lebow, farm director Kevin Howard and several others.

It appears that, at least for now, general manager Billy Eppler is safe, but this all lines up to the Mets deciding to shake things up this past July. After winning 101 games last season, the Mets were bounced in the NLDS and then had an aggressive offseason. They were so disappointing this season that they bailed -- while eating a bunch of money -- on high-profile starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in front of the trade deadline.

Scherzer himself indicated shortly thereafter that the front office told him they were undertaking a rebuild and weren't planning on contending in 2024. That jibes with the Mets having gotten back a nice prospect haul at the trade deadline (they ate the money in order to do this).

Owner Steve Cohen has repeatedly confirmed plans to hire a president of baseball operations who would outrank Eppler (or whoever is in the GM spot) and run the show during said rebuild. Brewers executive David Stearns, who was born and raised in Manhattan, has been a popular name in rumors for such a position.

If not Stearns, it seems very likely that Cohen is looking to hire a big-time baseball mind to reshape the franchise and that person is going to be able to, so to speak, fill their own front office cupboard once hired.