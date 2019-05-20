Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen gives Mickey Callaway vote of confidence: He 'is our manager now, and going forward'

The New York Mets are a mess right now, and that's putting it lightly. We're slightly past the quarter-mark of the season and the Mets (20-25) sit in third place in the National League East. They have lost five straight games, including an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the lowly Miami Marlins, and have gone 5-11 thus far in May.

On Monday when the Mets made their return home to Citi Field, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen held a press conference to issue a vote of confidence for manager Mickey Callaway.

"Mickey is our manager now," Van Wagenen said. "Mickey is our manager going forward. And we are going to provide the same support we have for him throughout the offseason as we have to this point and we'll continue that effort full steam ahead."

Prior to Monday's press conference, Van Wagenen called a meeting with Mets players and coaches to make it clear that the front office is in full support of Callaway.

"We called a meeting today with the coaching staff and players. The purpose of this meeting had many different aspects to it. First and foremost, it was to make clear to the coaches, make clear to Mickey and make sure the players understood that I, the front office and the entire ownership group has support of Mickey Callaway as our manager."

Callaway was not Van Wagenen's hire; he was hired ahead of last season by former general manager Sandy Alderson.

In the same press conference, Van Wagenen also shared the news of Yoenis Cespedes' broken ankle. Cespedes suffered the injury in an accident on his ranch in Florida, and is probably in danger of missing the remainder of the season. Safe to say things aren't going to well for the Mets these days. They have the opportunity to get back on track in a four-game series against the Nationals in Queens starting Monday. Fans in New York can stream the game via fuboTV (Try for free).