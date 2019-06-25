Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen reportedly dictated Mickey Callaway's in-game management from his home

The New York Mets are already embroiled in a controversy stemming from a confrontation manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas had with a reporter following Sunday's loss against the Miami Marlins. Yet Callaway may soon have to answer questions about something else -- general manager Brodie Van Wagenen calling shots during games from his home.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, it was Van Wagenen who ordered for ace Jacob deGrom to be removed from a game earlier this month after his hip cramped up. Here's more, courtesy of Puma and the Post:

The source said Van Wagenen, who was watching the game at home on TV, communicated with a member of the Mets support staff with an order to remove deGrom from the game. Callaway complied with the order, and deGrom was visibly upset as he departed the field, certain that he could continue pitching. The manager was grilled for the move, but at the time insisted the decision was his.

Puma adds that the clubhouse was displeased with Van Wagenen failing to take responsibility for the move, as it fueled public belief that deGrom has a beef with Callaway. It should go without stating that it's unusual for a GM to interfere during a game like Van Wagenen is alleged to have done.

This is Van Wagenen's first season as GM. He previously had been a player agent -- representing deGrom and Noah Syndergaard among others. Callaway, meanwhile, is in his second season on the job. Prior to taking over the Mets, he was Cleveland's pitching coach.

The Mets entered Monday's game with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 37-41 record, good for fourth place in the National League East.