Mets GM Sandy Alderson taking leave of absence to receive treatment for recurrence of cancer

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is taking an immediately leave of absence for health reasons, owner Jeff Wilpon announced Tuesday afternoon. Alderson has been battling a "very treatable" form of cancer since 2015.

In Alderson's absence, assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will run the team's baseball operations. Alderson joked his eventual return may not be warranted given the club's performance.

Obviously a 31-45 record is secondary to Alderson's health, but the Mets have the second-worst mark in the National League, and that's despite winning 11 of their first 12 games. They're currently on a seven-game losing streak and have won only one of their last 15 home games.