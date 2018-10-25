Mets GM search: Doug Melvin reportedly eliminated; Chaim Bloom and Brodie Van Wagenen remain finalists

Former Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin is reportedly out of the running for the New York Mets GM position. After Mets team owner Fred Wilpon and his son Jeff Wilpon, the team's chief operating officer, completed their callback interviews this week, it appears that the list is now down to player agent Brodie Van Wagenen and Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

Sources: mets gm down to Brodie Van Wagenen and Chaim bloom — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 25, 2018

The Mets informed Doug Melvin today that he was no longer under consideration. There isn’t expected to be a final decision until next week. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 25, 2018

Jeff Wilpon has said that the Mets would like to name their replacement for Sandy Alderson, who stepped down last season, before the MLB GM Meetings, which begin Nov. 6 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Melvin, who was the oldest candidate out of the three at 66 years old, stepped down from his GM position with Milwaukee in 2015. He indicated that he thought his replacement should be from a younger generation and well-versed in analytics, as the requirements of the job had changed.

Both Bloom and Van Wagenen elected not to speak with the media this week. Bloom did not, "out of respect for his current role," and released a brief statement: "We had a productive meeting [Wednesday]. There was a lot of baseball conversation, and I enjoyed the time we spent together." Bloom is the youngest candidate at 35-years-old, and he has spent his entire front office career with the Rays. The Yale graduate is known best for his expertise in analytics.

Van Wagenen released a longer statement in which he said that he believes "baseball is better when the Mets are competitive and successful." The 44-year-old is the co-head of baseball at CAA and represents several current Mets, including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard, Todd Frazier and Tim Tebow.

Whether it's Bloom or Van Wagenen, the next Mets GM will be faced with some big questions right away as they attempt to turn around an organization that has been in turmoil.