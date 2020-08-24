Watch Now: Breaking News: Mets-Yankees Subway Series Postponed Due To Covid-19 ( 4:01 )

The New York Mets have not had any additional positive COVID-19 tests since last Thursday and will return to play Tuesday night, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. One player and one staffer tested positive last Thursday, prompting that night's game against the Marlins and this past weekend's three-game series with the Yankees to be postponed.

Major League Baseball and the Mets have not yet confirmed the news. Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is scheduled to speak to the media Monday morning.

The two members of the Mets who tested positive have not been identified. They, as well as anyone they came into contact with as determined by the league's contact-tracing efforts, remained in Miami and quarantined. The rest of the Mets traveled to New York Thursday night and isolated at home all weekend. The team has not held a workout since the positive tests.

According to Sherman, the Mets and Yankees will play doubleheaders this coming Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Mets will presumably be the home team for one game in each doubleheader after their series at Citi Field was postponed. The two teams will make up the third game during a mutual off day on Thurs., Sept. 3.

"(We) could end up having a couple of doubleheaders next weekend," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, on Sunday. "(With Monday) out of the equation, that would've been nice to get one or even two of these games in (Monday) ... There could be at least one, if not two, doubleheaders potentially next weekend."

Monday is a scheduled off-day for the Mets. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday night at home. That will be the opener of a three-game series with the Marlins. It is the last time the two clubs meet this season, so expect them to play a doubleheader at some point to make up last Thursday's game. The puts the Mets on track to play three doubleheaders in a six-day span.

The 2020 regular season is four full weeks old and the Mets are the fourth team to be shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case(s). The Marlins had 21 individuals, including 18 players, test positive last month. The Cardinals were shut down over two weeks with over a dozen positive tests. The Reds were shut down four days after one positive test.

The Yankees have been bystanders in two COVID-19 outbreaks. They had a series with the Phillies postponed late last month following the Marlins outbreak (the Phillies most recent opponent at the time) and now they missed a series with the Mets.

At 12-14, the Mets are one game behind the Marlins for second place in the NL East. They are percentage points behind the Cardinals and Rockies for a wild-card postseason spot.

MLB is reportedly exploring the possibility of holding the postseason, or at least part of it, in a bubble to limit potential exposure and reduce the chances a team has to be shut down in October.