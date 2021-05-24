The New York Mets right now are clinging to first place in the National League East despite being just two games above .500 and despite a run differential of minus-13. They're also topping that roundly mediocre loop despite being heavily beset by injuries.

Speaking of which, on Tuesday the Mets provided updates on a handful of the 16 players (!) presently on the injured list. Via SNY's Joe DeMayo:

Right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard (recovering from Tommy John surgery) is on target to return by the middle of June. He looked strong in his first minor-league rehab assignment, and he's been bumped up for Triple-A for his next start, which should happen this week.

Reliever Seth Lugo (elbow surgery for bone spurs) should be activated on May 31 or June 1.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who hasn't pitched this season after suffering a hamstring strain and elbow soreness in spring training, likely won't join the rotation until late June or early July.

Outfielder Michael Conforto (strained hamstring) probably won't return until late June.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil (strained hamstring) also likely won't be game-ready until late June.

While the Mets' pitching staff has generally thrived in the face of all these injuries, the offense is a different story. Right now, the Mets' offense ranks 14th in the NL in OPS and dead last in runs scored. While some of the fallen weren't producing in line with expectations prior to their injuries, the Mets need their core hitters back so they can commence finding their levels. Unfortunately for them, Conforto and McNeil won't be able to do so for another month or so, barring setbacks.

The Mets enter the week having just dropped two of three to the Marlins and open a series against the Rockies on Monday night.