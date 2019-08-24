Mets' Jacob deGrom makes history at the plate and on the mound

Following his start on April 26, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was lugging around an ERA of 4.85 for the season. Coming off a legendary 2018 season and then a $137.5 million contract extension, it was a disappointing and worrisome start to the year. DeGrom, though, quickly found his level.

Since that late-April lowpoint, deGrom pitched to a 2.16 ERA and a 5.39 K/BB ratio over his next 20 starts. And that was before what he did to the Braves on Friday night (ATL-NYM GameTracker):

View Profile Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 vs. ATL, 8/23/19 IP 7 H 4 R 1 SO 13 BB 1

DeGrom has now pitched to a 2.56 ERA in 162 innings, and he's now squarely in the NL Cy Young discussion. As for those 13 strikeouts, they pushed deGrom past the 200 mark for the season. Also during this start, deGrom struck out eight batters in a row for the second time in his career:

EIGHT straight Ks for @JdeGrom19.



It's not even the first time he's done this. #TipOfTheCap pic.twitter.com/4JdocI1ZIt — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2019

He joins Nolan Ryan as the only two Met pitchers to strike out eight straight batters twice.

Is Mr. deGrom done? No he is not:

Yep, that's a clutch home run for the moundsman of note, and that blast in tandem with his pitching dominance against Atlanta occasioned some history:

Jacob deGrom is the 1st pitcher in MLB history to hit a HR and strike out 13+ batters TWICE in the same season. He also did it April 3.



(h/t: @EliasSports) — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 24, 2019

Indeed, is all by himself on this particular list.

The Mets have of course barged back into contention despite calls to sell leading up to the July 31 deadline. DeGrom's return to excellence has much to do with that, and he's showing no signs of letting up.