The New York Mets will not have right-handed starter Jacob deGrom toeing the rubber for them when they continue their four-game series on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rather, the Mets scratched deGrom hours before first pitch because of "right side tightness," according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Reliever Miguel Castro is expected to open the game for the Mets.

The Mets later announced an MRI revealed inflammation in deGrom's right lat, and he will not throw the next few days. He will not be placed on the injured list, however.

Through deGrom's first five starts this season, he had been in the midst of a historic run. He'd accumulated a 0.51 ERA (758 ERA+) and a 14.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio while averaging seven innings per outing. Put another way, deGrom had struck out 59 batters in 35 innings, all the while permitting 20 combined hits and walks. The Mets are, remarkably, just 2-3 in his starts because of their inability to provide him with any kind of meaningful run support. (They've been shut out in two of those contests.)

It's unclear if deGrom's condition will necessitate a stay on the injured list, though Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets are hopeful he'll miss just the one start. The Mets did scratch Jordan Yamamoto from his scheduled start with their Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday, but according to Tim Britton of The Athletic, manager Luis Rojas says the club may not activate him ahead of Tuesday's contest. Yamamoto could, conceivably, hang around for a few days to see if the Mets need additional length out of the bullpen.

Yamamoto would also seem to be the favorite to take deGrom's place in the rotation should he need to miss additional time. Under the rules, the Mets can backdate an IL stint to the day after the player's last appearance. In deGrom's case, that would mean April 29.