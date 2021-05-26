New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his first start for the big-league club since May 9 on Tuesday, recording a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies.

DeGrom, who had been sidelined by side tightness, threw five innings and held the Rockies to a run on three hits (including a Ryan McMahon home run) and no walks. He struck out nine batters and recorded strikes on 44 of his 63 pitches. According to Statcast, deGrom's fastball clocked in at 99.4 mph on average, or a half a tick higher than his seasonal norm (98.9).

DeGrom even went 1 for 2 at the plate, and nearly stretched a flare to right field into a double:

Prior to hitting the shelf, deGrom had started six times and accumulated a 0.68 ERA (574 ERA+) and a 9.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Despite the missed time, deGrom's 1.8 Wins Above Replacement (according to Baseball Reference's calculations) rank 13th in the majors and ninth in the National League.

DeGrom is, of course, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a three-time All-Star. He entered Tuesday's start with a career 2.54 ERA (154 ERA+) in more than 1,209 big-league innings.

While deGrom's start was reason for celebration for the Mets, who lead the majors with 16 players on the injured list, they did receive some bad news on the pitching front. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard departed his rehab start with the club's Class-A affiliate after just one inning because of elbow soreness. Syndergaard had been nearing his return from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets came into play on Tuesday with a 21-20 record on the season, good for first place in the National League East and a game lead over both the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were also within two games entering the night, suggesting the Mets need all the help they can get to remain in the catbird seat.