The 2025 Subway Series kicks off Friday night at Yankee Stadium and that means Juan Soto is making his return to the Bronx. Soto helped the Yankees reach the World Series last season, his lone season with the Yankees, then he jumped ship and signed a record $765 million free-agent contract with the Mets this past offseason.

After being showered with cheers last summer -- "Re-sign So-to!" chants were common at Yankee Stadium last year -- Soto expects the worst when he returns to Yankee Stadium this weekend.

"It's going to be 50,000 against 1. They're going to try to get on me, you know. It's part of it," Soto told the New York Post. "Whatever they do, they have a right to do it ... It's going to be good. We're going to have a good time."

The Yankees tried to re-sign Soto, offering a $760 million contract, but the Mets and owner Steve Cohen beat that offer, and Soto went to Queens. It is far and away the most significant free-agent defection of the Mets/Yankees rivalry, and one of the most significant free-agent losses in Yankees' history. It's not often the Bronx Bombers don't keep their guy when they want him.

Soto, 26, is off to a relatively slow start with the Mets, though a slow start for Soto is a career year for most: .255/.380/.465 with eight home runs. He has been considerably better with the bases empty (1.069 OPS) than with men on (.572 OPS), which is uncommon for him. Soto has been one of the game's top clutch hitters throughout his career.

After Soto signed with the Mets, the Yankees pivoted and used part of the money to sign Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, and trade for Cody Bellinger. Fried has been arguably the best pitcher in the league this year and Goldschmidt has been a revelation at first base. Bellinger, after a slow start, has been very good the last 2-3 weeks.

The Mets and Yankees both enter the Subway Series atop their divisions. The Mets are 28-16 with a plus-65 run differential. They're 2.5 games up on the Phillies. The Yankees are 25-18 with a plus-81 run differential. Their four-game lead over the Red Sox is the largest division lead in baseball.