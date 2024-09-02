New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, who has been limited to a single appearance this season, told reporters (including MLB's Anthony DiComo) on Monday that he would be open to working out of the bullpen if he feels capable of delivering when his injured list stint expires later this month.

Senga noted that he would not push himself if he didn't feel up to it given the potential significance of the games on the Mets' playoff chances.

Senga, 31, missed the onset of the season because of a shoulder capsule strain. He returned for a start on July 26, but suffered a high-grade calf strain that jeopardized the rest of his campaign. As it stands, he will not be eligible to return to the Mets roster until Sept. 26, when his 60-day stint on the injured list reaches its conclusion.

The Mets' season is slated to end on Sept. 29. That means Senga would have few opportunities to make an impact even if he is able to return in a limited role.

Of course, that outlook could change if the Mets find themselves in the postseason. New York entered Monday with a 73-64 record on the year, leaving it a game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NAtional League wild-card spot. The Mets have three more games with the Braves remaining, with the last of those (fittingly) scheduled for Sept. 26.

Senga made the All-Star Game last season, in his first campaign in the United States. He started 29 times and amassed a 2.98 ERA (140 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference, and he finished second in Rookie of the Year Award voting and seventh in Cy Young Award voting.