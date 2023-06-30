Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency this coming offseason, and the New York Mets -- who already own MLB's highest team payroll -- are expected to be among his many suitors. On Wednesday night, Mets legend Keith Hernandez did not do much to help out the Mets' pitch.

During the SNY broadcast of the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen asked Hernandez whether he would allow Ohtani to wear his No. 17 in New York.

Hernandez, who had his number retired by the Mets last year, wasn't exactly open to the idea:

"If Ohtani were to sign with the Mets, would you allow him to wear his No. 17?" Cohen asked.

"Well, he couldn't," Hernandez replied

"Well, with your permission, he could," Cohen said.

"Don't ask," Hernandez responded.

It sounds like Ohtani will have to pick a new number if he does join the Mets prior to the 2024 MLB season. Either that, or Hernandez will have to warm up to the idea of Ohtani sporting No. 17 in the next handful of months.

For now, Ohtani is trying to lead the Angels to the playoffs with another absurd season. Through 81 games, Ohtani is hitting .309, and he leads the MLB with 29 home runs and 66 RBI. On the mound, Ohtani has a 3.02 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 16 starts.

Ohtani has been in trade rumors for a while now, but with the team just 1.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the AL, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he has no interest in parting ways with his best player.

"I think anybody who has watched us play or looked where we're at in the standings, I've said it before and I'll say it again, we like him and we hope he's here a long time," Minasian told reporters, including MLB.com. "It's pretty self-explanatory with where we're at."