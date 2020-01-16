Mets legend Mike Piazza on MLB cheating scandal: 'There's no place for that in the game'
The Hall of Famer hopes that this kind of cheating is now behind the game
Former Mets catcher, Mike Piazza was among the many figures in baseball this week to answer questions about the sports story of the year: electronic sign-stealing. At an event meant to honor the Hall of Famer in Florida, Piazza made it clear that he was happy commissioner Rob Manfred came down with punishments and that the sport is better off without this kind of cheating.
"It's sad," Piazza told reporters. "It's really disturbing. There's no place for that in the game. I'm glad at least the commissioner has made a very bold decision to punish those [involved]. As I've said, sign-stealing on the field of play, if a guy is sloppy with his signs, is fair game. But to use a camera centered to steal signs, there's no place for that.
But what makes Piazza's comments on the subject particularly interesting is the timing of it all. First is that they came after Mets COO Jeff Wilpon actively avoided a question about Carlos Beltran, and demanded the reporter instead focus on why the team was there: to rename a street near the Mets spring training facility after the catcher.
Second, shortly after his grandstanding about the subject, Beltran -- who played with Piazza in New York for one season in 2005 -- announced he was stepping down as manager of the Mets before managing a single game.
But it's not like he didn't hold anything back with his comments. Not once does Piazza mention Beltran -- who was still implicated in the scandal at the time Piazza spoke -- by name or touch on the quagmire the organization found itself in for letting things drag on for this long. He kept things simple and was able to look sympathetic as a result. In other words, he showed more poise on Thursday than Mets players usually do.
