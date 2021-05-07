Matt Allan, the New York Mets' top pitching prospect, will undergo Tommy John surgery, the club announced on Friday. Allan underwent an MRI earlier this week, which revealed a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.

While the team did not announce any kind of time-table for Allan, he'll without question miss the entirety of the 2021 season and likely a portion of 2022.

The 20-year-old right-hander was a third-round pick out of a Florida high school in 2019. In 10 1/3 innings as a professional, he's pitched to a 2.61 ERA and 2.80 K/BB ratio across five starts and one relief appearance. Like all other minor leaguers, Allan did not see game action in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming into the current season, Allan was a consensus top 100 overall prospect. Our own R.J. Anderson ranked him as the No. 5 Mets prospect this past offseason. Here's his write-up:

"Allan slipped to the third round in the 2019 draft not because of talent, but because of signability concerns. The Mets ponied up, giving him $2.5 million to forego his commitment to the University of Florida. Allan missed out on seeing the Tom Petty tree, and he's likely to continue to evade lumber thanks to a high-grade fastball-curveball pairing. He's a teenage pitcher, meaning he needs to continue to work on his changeup and his command. There's no apparent reason why he can't make the necessary gains with those areas, and perhaps even develop into a No. 2 starter when all is said and done."

If there's any consolation for the Mets, it's that Allan was never going to reach the highest level in 2021, so his loss doesn't affect the potential depth of the major league rotation.