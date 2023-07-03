The New York Mets on Monday sent left-hander Zach Muckenhirn to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott, Ken Rosenthal reports. Muckenhirn and Flexen were both recently designated for assignment.

On the Mets' side of things, Flexen, 29, has struggled badly thus far in 2023, as he's pitched to a 7.71 ERA with 19 walks and 11 home runs allowed in 42 innings. On the year, he's made four starts and 13 relief appearances for Seattle. After returning from a stint in the Korean major leagues, Flexen pitched reasonably well as a rotation fixture for the Mariners in 2021 and 2022, but his performance cratered this year. According to Andy Martino, the Mets will designate Flexen for assignment rather than roster him.

Gott, a veteran reliever, recently returned from the injured list. The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.03 for this season, and for his career he owns an ERA+ of 87 across parts of eight MLB seasons.

As for the 28-year-old Muckenhirn, the new Mariner debuted in the majors this season and put up a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 K/BB ratio in six innings for the Mets.

While this deal is hardly a major one, it does signal increased activity as the Aug. 1 trade deadline draws nearer. Looking toward the deadline, both the Mets and Mariners haven't chosen a clear path forward. Both teams made the postseason in 2022 and entered this year expecting to contend once again, but both teams are presently below .500 and well out of playoff position.