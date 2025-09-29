Despite collapsing out of a postseason berth the last few weeks, Carlos Mendoza will return as manager of the New York Mets next season, president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday. The rest of the team's coaching staff will be evaluated in the coming weeks.

"Carlos will be back next year," Stearns said, flatly.

Mendoza, 45, just wrapped up his second season with the Mets. He guided them to an 89-73 record and surprising run to the NLCS in 2024. This year, the Mets were 45-24 on June 12, the best record in baseball, but they went 38-55 the rest of the way, the fifth-worst record in the game. They went 83-79 overall and missed the playoffs on the final day of the season.

Stearns hired Mendoza two years ago. He was not a holdover manager from the previous front office regime, which may have bought him some rope following the team's collapse. Clearly though, some changes will be made. Things are never kept status quo after a team crumbles like this. Changes to Mendoza's coaching staff may only be the start.

Franchise home run leader Pete Alonso said he will opt out of his contract and test free agency following Sunday's loss to the Miami Marlins, which officially eliminated the Mets. Other than Alonso, Starling Marte, and a few role players, there is not much coming off New York's roster via free agency. Stearns & Co. have their work cut out for them.

Of course, the Mets have a strong core in place. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are an excellent 1-2 punch in the lineup, and the club has impressive rotation. As bad as the collapse was, the Mets are not far away from contention at all.

The Mets and Cincinnati Reds finished with identical 83-79 records. Cincinnati won the season series (4-2) and got the third wild card spot via tiebreaker.

Owner Steve Cohen apologized for the team's season earlier Monday.