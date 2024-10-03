The Mets had the Brewers on the ropes in the Wild Card Series, taking a 3-2 lead in Game 2 with the Brewers down 1-0 in the best-of-three series. Coming to the plate to lead off the eighth for the Brewers was, at this point, their most dangerous hitter in rookie sensation Jackson Chourio.

He tied the game with his second home run of the game:

Later in the inning, pinch hitter Garrett Mitchell hit a two-run homer and the Brewers won the game, 5-3.

Phil Maton worked the entire eighth for the Brewers, coughing up three runs on four hits, taking the blown save and the loss. Maton had been very good for the Mets overall this season with a 2.51 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 28 2/3 innings.

Still, many wondered about Mets closer Edwin Díaz. He wasn't used in Game 1 and with the top of the Brewers' order coming in the eighth inning, why not just use him in the eighth?

First off, let's keep in mind Díaz threw 26 pitches on Sunday and then 40 on Monday in order to help get the Mets in the playoffs. He had to have been at least a little compromised.

Sure enough, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that while Díaz was available, it was only for "a few hitters." He later clarified that he was going to use Díaz for only three outs and he liked the Maton vs. Chourio matchup.

Here lies the rub. The Mets needed six more outs to win the game. Mendoza was going to use his top reliever for three of those outs. The most dangerous Brewers hitters are Chourio and William Contreras, who were due up first and third, respectively, in the eighth inning. So shouldn't Mendoza have used his best relievers against the Brewers' best hitters?

During the regular season, relievers get into a routine and, sure, with Díaz being used to being the closer and getting the ball for the ninth inning, save him for the ninth. In the postseason, however, it really feels like managers shouldn't worry about routines or stats or anything. The most difficult outs for the Mets in this one were going to come in the eighth and Mendoza saved his top reliever for the ninth.

As it turned out, there was no bottom of the ninth. There will now be a Game 3, though, with the Mets facing elimination.