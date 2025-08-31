Following another rough start Sunday, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza would not commit to right-hander Kodai Senga making his next start. Senga allowed five runs in 4 ⅔ innings in loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday (MIA 5, NYM 1) and has a 5.89 ERA in nine starts since returning from a hamstring injury on July 11.

"We've got to get him right. I'm pretty sure we're going to have some discussion, what's next for him. Our job is to get him right," Mendoza said. "It's been a struggle. It's been a struggle, and again, we'll see what's next for him."

The Mets called up top pitching prospects Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong in recent weeks and used six starters this last turn through the rotation. The depth chart looks like this at the moment:

Megill, who has been on the injured list since June 17, threw four innings in a minor-league rehab start Thursday. He'll make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the team. Holmes, a converted reliever, is way over his previous career high in innings, and both McLean and Tong are venturing into uncharted territory with their workloads. Megill's return will be welcome.

Senga, 32, has never pitched out of the bullpen in his three years with the Mets. His last relief appearance came with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks way back in 2015, when he was still a young pitcher establishing himself in Japan. With rosters expanding Monday, the Mets could skip Senga's next start and have him work on things on the side without removing him from the roster.

Sunday's loss dropped the Mets to 73-64 on the season. They are 6 ½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and four games up on a wild card spot.