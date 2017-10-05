Mets' manager search: Alex Cora, Kevin Long reportedly top candidates for vacancy

The New York Mets are seeking a new manager, having reassigned Terry Collins to a front office role following last weekend's regular season finale. Naturally, some murmurs are starting to surface on just whom the Mets are looking at to fill the vacancy.

The first two names up? Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora and Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, per Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports:

Cora has been a candidate in several places due to his persona, knowledge and connections around the league, so that one's a bit less surprising. Long is said to have a chance due to his good interpersonal relationships, and possibly also because the Mets don't want to lose him (they may figure he could leave for a hitting job elsewhere if he doesn't get the managing job - though that isn't a great reason).

Of the two, Long is more experienced on the bench. He's managed in the minors, and has spent years as a big-league hitting coach, both with the Mets and the Yankees. This is Cora's first season on a major-league coaching staff. It's worth noting Cora does have a unique perspective, given he serves as the general manager of the Puerto Rican national team -- a position that saw him put together a coaching staff among other administrative tasks.

Obviously there's no guarantee Cora or Long will be the Mets' next manager -- other names, like those of Chip Hale and Bob Geren, remain connected to the opening, too. That's the nature of these early-in-the-process reports. But it's fun to think about -- especially if you're a Mets fan looking forward to the post-Collins world.