Mets manager search: Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltran, Eduardo Perez, Tim Bogar reportedly land second interviews

About two weeks have passed since the New York Mets dismissed manager Mickey Callaway following a pair of gaffe-laden seasons. The Mets haven't yet named Callaway's successor, but they do appear to be making progress in their search for a new manager. To wit, a number of potential candidates have reportedly secured second interviews.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets will speak again with Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltran, Eduardo Perez and Tim Bogar. It's possible the Mets will add more candidates to the list, but let's touch on each of the aforementioned four.

Girardi is, of course, the only one of the four to be a full-time manager at this level. He was dismissed by the New York Yankees after more than a decade at the helm following the 2017 season, due supposedly to his inability to connect with today's player. Girardi's track record is nonetheless excellent, as he's won more than 55 percent of his career games, as well as the 2009 World Series title. Girardi has interviewed for at least two other jobs this winter, and is believed to be a finalist for the Philadelphia Phillies gig.

Beltran retired after the 2017 season following a storied playing career that included time spent with the Mets. He's since worked with the Yankees front office. Beltran was well-regarded during his career for his leadership abilities, and was especially savvy at picking up opposing pitcher's tells. He's never managed before, but he appears serious about landing the Mets gig, having rejected other interview opportunities.

Perez, currently an analyst for ESPN, has served in the past as a manager in Puerto Rico. He's also spent time as a bench coach for the Houston Astros and hitting coach for the Miami Marlins. Perez is well-liked within the industry.

Bogar, for his part, is the first-base coach for the Washington Nationals. Previously, he's served on staffs led by Joe Maddon and Terry Francona, among others, and has held a variety of positions, including bench coach. Bogar was also the interim manager for the Texas Rangers after Ron Washington resigned in September 2014.