New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman is the latest MLB player to opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns. Stroman announced his opt out decision Monday, citing "uncertainties" and "unknowns" regarding the pandemic. He called it a "collective family decision."

Stroman has not pitched this season because of a calf injury. The Mets acquired him last July in a trade with the Blue Jays, and the 2019 All-Star was 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts with New York. He became the second Mets player to opt out this month, joining veteran outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

