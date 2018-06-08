Mets minor leaguer gives up 14 runs in three innings, immediately retires after game

Very few baseball players get a chance to go out on their terms. For most players, the game tells them when they're done.

That moment came for veteran journeyman Aaron Laffey on Wednesday night. Laffey, while pitching for the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s (Mets), allowed 14 runs in three innings Wednesday (box score), and he immediately retired after the game.

Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has the story:

"He just felt it from inside that he gave it everything he had after 16 years," manager Tony DeFrancesco said. "Plus, the results weren't very good so that could have been part of it. But at times, you lose your fire and that's where he's at."

The 33-year-old Laffey started the season in an independent league before hooking on with the Mets last month. In three Triple-A starts he allowed seven, eight, and 14 runs. Ouch.

Laffey was originally drafted by the Indians way back in 2003. He played in parts of eight big league seasons with the Indians, Mariners, Yankees, Blue Jays (twice), Mets, and Rockies. Laffey also spent several years in the minors with other teams, including the Nationals and Diamondbacks. He is well-traveled, if nothing else.