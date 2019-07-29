Mets' Noah Syndergaard changes Twitter bio as trade rumors linking him to Padres continue to swirl

On Sunday, the New York Mets acquired right-handed starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitching prospects. Naturally, the trade has folks wondering what exactly Stroman's addition means for Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the block for the better part of the month, and who could well be moved ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Even Syndergaard himself is wondering if his days in Flushing are numbered -- to the extent that he tweeted a Thor GIF and penned a new Twitter bio on Sunday night. Take a look:

Clever.

The San Diego Padres are the team most commonly associated with Syndergaard, given they have one of the top farm systems in baseball and a known desire to add a frontline starter. League sources have indicated to CBS Sports in the past the the Padres would likely deal second-base prospect Luis Urias if it meant acquiring someone like Syndergaard.

There are conflicting reports on this but belief I hear is Padres’ Urias is in play — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 29, 2019

The Mets, for their part, have had a longstanding interest in outfielder Manuel Margot, and could also ask the Padres for a catcher and perhaps another starting pitcher in return.

Padres-Mets have talked extensively about Syndergaard, and Manuel Margot has been a part of that. Mets need up-the-middle help — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

One arm the Mets won't be getting back is MacKenzie Gore, who is the minors' top pitching prospect:

As #Mets and #Padres continue discussing Noah Syndergaard, source says it’s clear San Diego will not include MacKenzie Gore in the trade — especially after the Stroman deal did not include a top 100 prospect per @MLBPipeline. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2019

Sunday's trade could be just the beginning of a busy few days for the Mets. They're likely to spend the next few days shopping around Syndergaard, as well as Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas -- and that's just the members of their rotation who are expected to be available.

Give Brodie Van Wagenen this much: he made the winter interesting, and now he's doing the same for the trade deadline.