Mets' Noah Syndergaard changes Twitter bio as trade rumors linking him to Padres continue to swirl

Syndergaard could be on the move ahead of the July 31 trade deadline

On Sunday, the New York Mets acquired right-handed starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitching prospects. Naturally, the trade has folks wondering what exactly Stroman's addition means for Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the block for the better part of the month, and who could well be moved ahead of the July 31&nbsp;deadline.

Even Syndergaard himself is wondering if his days in Flushing are numbered -- to the extent that he tweeted a Thor GIF and penned a new Twitter bio on Sunday night. Take a look:

image-from-ios-2.jpg
Twitter

Clever. 

The San Diego Padres are the team most commonly associated with Syndergaard, given they have one of the top farm systems in baseball and a known desire to add a frontline starter. League sources have indicated to CBS Sports in the past the the Padres would likely deal second-base prospect Luis Urias if it meant acquiring someone like Syndergaard.

The Mets, for their part, have had a longstanding interest in outfielder Manuel Margot, and could also ask the Padres for a catcher and perhaps another starting pitcher in return. 

One arm the Mets won't be getting back is MacKenzie Gore, who is the minors' top pitching prospect:

Sunday's trade could be just the beginning of a busy few days for the Mets. They're likely to spend the next few days shopping around Syndergaard, as well as Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas -- and that's just the members of their rotation who are expected to be available.

Give Brodie Van Wagenen this much: he made the winter interesting, and now he's doing the same for the trade deadline.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories