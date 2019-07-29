Mets' Noah Syndergaard changes Twitter bio as trade rumors linking him to Padres continue to swirl
Syndergaard could be on the move ahead of the July 31 trade deadline
On Sunday, the New York Mets acquired right-handed starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitching prospects. Naturally, the trade has folks wondering what exactly Stroman's addition means for Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the block for the better part of the month, and who could well be moved ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Even Syndergaard himself is wondering if his days in Flushing are numbered -- to the extent that he tweeted a Thor GIF and penned a new Twitter bio on Sunday night. Take a look:
Clever.
The San Diego Padres are the team most commonly associated with Syndergaard, given they have one of the top farm systems in baseball and a known desire to add a frontline starter. League sources have indicated to CBS Sports in the past the the Padres would likely deal second-base prospect Luis Urias if it meant acquiring someone like Syndergaard.
The Mets, for their part, have had a longstanding interest in outfielder Manuel Margot, and could also ask the Padres for a catcher and perhaps another starting pitcher in return.
One arm the Mets won't be getting back is MacKenzie Gore, who is the minors' top pitching prospect:
Sunday's trade could be just the beginning of a busy few days for the Mets. They're likely to spend the next few days shopping around Syndergaard, as well as Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas -- and that's just the members of their rotation who are expected to be available.
Give Brodie Van Wagenen this much: he made the winter interesting, and now he's doing the same for the trade deadline.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stroman tweets about Mets trade
Stroman took to social media to express his feelings about the deal and to thank his old f...
-
What the Jays got for Stroman
The Blue Jays will acquire Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson for Stroman
-
Mets trade for Marcus Stroman
The Mets gave up their top two pitching prospects for Stroman
-
Trade rumors: Mets nearing Stroman deal
Here are all the latest rumors leading up to MLB's July 31 trade deadline
-
Things to know about Stroman deal
The Mets made a blockbuster deal on Sunday, netting Stroman for two pitching prospects
-
MLB Sunday: Schwarber goes deep twice
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball