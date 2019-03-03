Mets' Noah Syndergaard pokes fun at Bryce Harper's 'bring a title back to D.C.' slip up

One of the most hyped free agents in baseball history finally has a new team. The Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract a few days ago, and on Saturday they introduced him with a press conference at their spring training facility in Florida.

Harper had a little slip up during the press conference, saying he wants to "bring a title back to D.C.," which is decidedly not where the Phillies play. "I was like, 'Oh, man, I didn't even notice it,'" Harper said to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday. Force of habit after spending all those years with the Nationals, I guess.

Now, that said, that is the kind of slip up Harper won't ever live down. He's already getting trolled by NL East rivals. Mets righty Noah Syndergaard jumped on it Sunday:

Not much Harper can do other than wear that one. Mistakes happen, but the more Harper tries to fight it, the worst the trolling will be.

By the way, Syndergaard has faced Harper more than any other hitter in his career. Harper is 7 for 24 (.292) with four walks (.400 on-base percentage) in 30 plate appearances against Syndergaard, though with no home runs. With Harper staying in the NL East, these two will see plenty more of each other going forward.