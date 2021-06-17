New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom was forced to leave his Wednesday night start against the Cubs because of what was later announced as right shoulder soreness. On Thursday, manager Luis Rojas told reporters that the team has "no concern" after deGrom underwent an MRI and received opinions from more multiple doctors.

Via Anthony DiComo, Rojas also said that deGrom appears to have "a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have." For the time being, deGrom will stay off the injured list, and the hope is that he'll be able to make his next start as scheduled.

DeGrom in the third inning on Wednesday night began looking uncomfortable in his delivery and during the time between pitches. After the final out of the frame, he exited the mound and went directly to the clubhouse tunnel with a team trainer close behind him. In the top of the fourth, deGrom was replaced by reliever Sean Reid-Foley. Before leaving the game, deGrom threw three perfect innings with eight strikeouts against zero walks, all while showing customarily elite velocity.

Injury concerns continue to be a subplot for deGrom this season. In May, he spent two weeks on the injured list with discomfort in his side and lower back, and last time out against the Padres, he was forced to leave after 80 pitches with flexor tendinitis. A subsequent MRI on his elbow showed no structural damage, and deGrom was able to make his next scheduled start against the Cubs. Tim Healey tweets that the team and those who have examined deGrom believe all the injuries are unrelated.

When not injured, deGrom has been utterly dominant in 2021. Counting his three Wednesday innings, deGrom has now pitched to a 0.54 ERA in 11 starts with 111 strikeouts and eight walks in 67 innings.