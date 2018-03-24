Mets option Zack Wheeler to the minors, which appears to finalize their rotation

The focus this spring with the New York Mets has been on their rotation. The belief -- and it's a reasonable one -- is that the Mets can compete for a postseason spot provided their starters stay hearty and hale. In years past, the Mets have been forced to resort to contingency plans as their pitchers took turns on the disabled list. The starting five, then, is the key to all their hopes.

The Mets won't have their ideal rotation in place the first time through, as Jason Vargas could miss a start due to a broken non-pitching hand. But on Saturday the Mets showed they're serious about putting their best foot forward by optioning Zack Wheeler to the minors.

Zack Wheeler has been optioned down to AAA Las Vegas. Disappointed because he said he got used to the big leagues. “I haven’t done that much to help my cause.” — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 24, 2018

Wheeler has disappointed since returning from Tommy John surgery. In 17 starts last season, he posted a 5.21 ERA. His efforts this exhibition season weren't much better, as he allowed 22 hits and 11 runs in 10 innings. Spring training stats are largely worthless, but it's clear that both Wheeler and the Mets thought it was more than his numbers that weren't up to par.

Still, it would've been easy for the Mets to keep Wheeler around and let him take Vargas's first start. Instead, they're sending a message by giving the nod to Seth Lugo as the fifth starter. They're also giving Wheeler a chance to maintain a regular schedule to open the year, and an opportunity to make whatever adjustments are necessary away from the bright lights of the majors.

With Wheeler being optioned, here's what the Mets' initial rotation should look like:

Noah Syndergaard (R)

Jacob deGrom (R)

Steven Matz (L)

Matt Harvey (R) Seth Lugo (R)

Wheeler's progress could be important to the Mets' rotation. The odds are the Mets won't stay healthy throughout the season, and that he could be called upon to play an important role before the year is up. As such, Wheeler's demotion isn't necessarily a sign that he's not in the plans -- it's just an acknowledgement that right now he isn't one of the Mets' best starters.