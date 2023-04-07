Just one week into the 2023 MLB season, the New York Mets are already making an aesthetic change to their jerseys. Owner Steve Cohen has taken issue with the NewYork-Presbyterian patch on the sleeve of the Mets' jerseys.

On Thursday, the Mets revealed their partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian and unveiled a large red and white patch on the sleeve of their jerseys. The new look wasn't popular on social media, but fans shouldn't get used to it.

Prior to Friday's home opener against the Miami Marlins, Cohen told reporters that changes would be made to the patch because the colors are those of an NL East rival. Cohen said he has reached an agreement with NewYork-Presbyterian to make the appropriate changes.

"They're Phillie colors... it should be more Met appropriate," Cohen said, per Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com.

The jersey patches aren't the only changes the Mets have made in 2023. They have also made some significant changes to their roster, including the addition of veteran pitcher Justin Verlander.

Due to a muscle strain, Verlander hasn't been able to make his Mets debut yet, but he said it is a "very reasonable" possibility that he takes the mound sometime in April. By the time he does, the Mets might be on their second jersey patch of the season.