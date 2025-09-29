The collapse was completed Sunday. The New York Mets, owners of MLB's best record on June 12, missed the playoffs following a three-month nosedive down the standings. It's an embarrassing outcome, especially in the three wild card era, and especially after giving Juan Soto a record $765 million contract. What went wrong? A lot. What needs to change? A lot.

On Monday, owner Steven Cohen apologized to the fan base, and called the team's season "unacceptable."

Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology . You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn't do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn't perform up to your and my expectations. We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports.

Inside the Mets' collapse: How Juan Soto and the $340 million club imploded all the way out of a playoff berth Mike Axisa

The Mets have not yet announced any organizational changes, though that is not unusual less than 24 hours after the season ends. POBO David Stearns will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss, well, everything. Perhaps changes, such as with the coaching staff or manager Carlos Mendoza, will be announced then.

The team also faces roster changes this winter, including Pete Alonso, who confirmed Sunday night that he will opt out of his Mets contract signed last winter and re-enter free agency.

Cohen's team dropped five of their final eight games and finished with the same 83-79 as the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds won the season series (4-2), which gave them the tiebreaker and the third wild card spot. They will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card Series this week. The Mets will begin the process of picking up the pieces.