New York Mets owner Steven Cohen deactivated his Twitter account on Friday night after being harassed and receiving personal threats to his family through the social media application. Cohen released a statement on Saturday morning explaining and addressing his decision to walk away from social media for the time being.

Here's the statement in full, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

"I've really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats. So I'm going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that. I love our team, this community, and our fans, who are the best in baseball. Bottom line is that this week's events in no way affect our resources and drive to put a championship team on the field. #LGM!"

The "misinformation" Cohen references has to do with the ongoing saga involving Reddit, GameStop stock, and Wall Street. The short version is that Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, bailed out Melvin Capital with a $750 million lifeline after Melvin's shorts on GameStop stock were sniffed out and countered by a so-called subReddit. (The long version can be found elsewhere, as our Dayn Perry explained the whole thing earlier this week.)

There is, at present, no real reason to think that Cohen's involvement will limit or otherwise compromise the Mets' ability to spend more money this winter.

Cohen purchased the Mets from the Wilpon family in November for $2.4 billion. The Wilpons had previously owned the franchise for more than three decades. Despite a shady past, Cohen endeared himself to the fan base in part by being a willing and active participant on Twitter.