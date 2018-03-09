Mets ownership reportedly said no to Jason Kipnis trade that would've been huge win
The Mets could've had Kipnis at the cost of Paul Sewald
Over the winter, it was reported that the New York Mets nearly landed Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis at the cost of a reliever. "Nearly" because ownership squashed the deal, leaving general manager Sandy Alderson to go down other avenues.
On Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record revealed the full details of that proposed trade. The reliever in question? Paul Sewald:
Sewald, 27, appeared in 57 games during his rookie season. He posted better peripherals than his 4.55 ERA suggested -- as shown by his 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His sinker-slider combination, along with his crossfire delivery and low release point, combined to be particularly effective against righties, whom he held to a .627 OPS. Still, Sewald would seem to have a limited ceiling -- perhaps as a right-handed specialist in an era that doesn't value the type.
As such, it's surprising that the Mets were the ones to spike the deal. Kipnis is coming off a rough season and is owed nearly $30 million over the next two seasons (to say nothing of his 2020 club option), yet he's been a consistently above-average hitter who would've slotted in nicely at second base and near the top of the Mets' lineup.
Obviously New York was able to pivot and land the likes of Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier, but it's not a great sign when ownership is preventing management from making slam-dunk deals.
