Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker).

X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.

In Alonso's case, he was hit on his right hand in the second inning by a hard sinker from Yu Darvish, who plunked three of the first five Mets batters he faced on Tuesday. Here's a look:

Soon after, Marte was removed from the game. He suffered his injury in the top of the first and played the field in the bottom half but was lifted before his next plate appearance.

Both players have been vital to the success of the first-place Mets thus far in 2022. Alonso is batting .282/.363/.546 with an NL-leading 16 home runs. The well rounded Marte has a slash line of .277/.316/.441 with seven homers and eight stolen bases.