Mets' Pete Alonso begs way into lineup, homers off Cardinals nemesis; 'I hate this guy'

Mets slugging rookie Pete Alonso got hit on the hand on Saturday. Even though X-rays were negative, Alonso seemed to be concerned that he wouldn't be in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals (NYM-STL GameTracker). How concerned? Well, dig this:

Pete Alonso called Mickey Callaway last night and strongly asked to be in the lineup today vs. Dakota Hudson, an old college foe.



No off day after getting hit in the hand? “No. No need. He feels great,” Callaway said, adding that Alonso will be off Thursday (with everyone else). — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 21, 2019

Callaway on Alonso: "I was on the way to eat with my parents and he’s calling and texting me. And then I saw him and then he was like, ‘Hey, I want to play tomorrow. I hate this guy. I played against him in college.’ I don’t know what he was saying. Going nuts." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 21, 2019

Alonso played his college ball at Florida, and Dakota Hudson -- whom Alonso apparently hates -- is a Mississippi State product. SEC baseball gets pretty intense, and the feeling seems to last, at least for Alonso. Of note:

Florida Gator Pete Alonso hit .316 with a .924 OPS in college.



But he was 0-4 against Miss State's Dakota Hudson, who's pitching for STL today.



Their most recent matchup was 4/8/16.

Hudson: 5 IP, 6 R (5 ER)

Alonso: 0-4 (0-3 vs Hudson) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 21, 2019

Manager Callaway obliged by putting Alonso in the Sunday lineup in the two hole, and here's what happened when he stepped in against Hudson in the top of the first:

.@Pete_Alonso20 wanted to be in the lineup today.



We can see why. pic.twitter.com/xjThfvss0G — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2019

Seen above? A dish best served cold. That blast left Alonso's bat at 114.5 mph and went 444 feet. With that home run, the 24-year-old rookie is batting .324/.412/.743 with eight homers and seven doubles. Presumably the home run you saw above if Alonso's favorite to date.

Alonso has been one of MLB's hardest-hitting power threats thus far in 2019, and that's something to which his nemesis on the mound can certainly attest.