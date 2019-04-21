Mets' Pete Alonso begs way into lineup, homers off Cardinals nemesis; 'I hate this guy'
Alonso was struck on the hand on Saturday but wanted badly to face Dakota Hudson on Sunday
Mets slugging rookie Pete Alonso got hit on the hand on Saturday. Even though X-rays were negative, Alonso seemed to be concerned that he wouldn't be in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals (NYM-STL GameTracker). How concerned? Well, dig this:
Alonso played his college ball at Florida, and Dakota Hudson -- whom Alonso apparently hates -- is a Mississippi State product. SEC baseball gets pretty intense, and the feeling seems to last, at least for Alonso. Of note:
Manager Callaway obliged by putting Alonso in the Sunday lineup in the two hole, and here's what happened when he stepped in against Hudson in the top of the first:
Seen above? A dish best served cold. That blast left Alonso's bat at 114.5 mph and went 444 feet. With that home run, the 24-year-old rookie is batting .324/.412/.743 with eight homers and seven doubles. Presumably the home run you saw above if Alonso's favorite to date.
Alonso has been one of MLB's hardest-hitting power threats thus far in 2019, and that's something to which his nemesis on the mound can certainly attest.
