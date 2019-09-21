Mets' Pete Alonso hits majors-leading 50th home run, putting another big record within reach
Alonso is now two home runs shy of tying Aaron Judge's rookie home-run record
New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso became the first player in Major League Baseball to reach the 50-home run mark this season on Friday night, delivering the big 5-0 in a winning effort against the Cincinnati Reds. Take a look at Alonso's blast below:
Alonso's home run is significant for a number of reasons. He already possessed the single-season franchise record, but he's now closing in on the all-time rookie record, set previously by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit 52 in 2017. With more than a week remaining in the season, Alonso would seem to have a fair shot at dethroning Judge.
Alonso's home run also ensured that he'll finish the season having hit at least one against every other National League team. Alonso has done the most damage against the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins (seven apiece), and has hit one dinger or more versus every team he's taken at least 10 plate appearances against except one -- the Chicago White Sox.
With Mike Trout and Christian Yelich out for the season, there are just three others who seem to have legitimate shots at hitting 50: Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (48), Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, and Kansas City Royals DH Jorge Soler (45 apiece).
Alonso is widely expected to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. He would be the first Mets player to do so since Jacob deGrom in 2014.
