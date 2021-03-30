MLB Opening Day is Thursday and it is also the deadline for the New York Mets to negotiate a long-term contract with Francisco Lindor. Lindor, like many players, set an Opening Day deadline for contract talks. He is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Reports indicate the Mets have offered Lindor a 10-year contract worth $325 million, though he's seeking upward of 12 years and $385 million. New owner Steve Cohen has made his feelings very public on social media in recent days, saying he hopes Lindor decides to sign, among other things.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has also made his feelings public and his feelings are decidedly pro-Lindor. Alonso told reporters on Tuesday that Lindor deserves a $400 million contract.

That's a good teammate right there. Alonso's a great clubhouse guy.

Only one player in history, Angels star Mike Trout, has signed a $400 million contract. He inked a 12-year deal worth $426.5 million back in March 2019, though it was effectively a 10-year extension worth $360 million on top of the two years and $66.5 million remaining that was remaining on his previous contract.

The bet here is the Mets and Lindor will hammer a contract prior to his Opening Day deadline. The reports we've seen the last few days seem like typical "both sides are trying to get the other side to better their offer one last time" negotiations through the media, and I don't think Cohen would be all over social media unless he was confident they'd get a deal done.

Despite Alonso's endorsement, Lindor probably won't get a $400 million contract. A nine-figure contract that starts with a 3 will have to suffice.

Cohen's net worth is reportedly in the $14 billion range, making him the wealthiest MLB owner by a significant margin.