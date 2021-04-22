New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is ready to defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field in Denver this year. "I'm all in," Alonso told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Thursday. "I'm ready. If I get invited, I'd love to do it. I'd love to defend my title."

Alonso took won the title in the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland, but MLB's 2020 All-Star festivities were canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic. In one of the best Home Run Derbies of all time, Alonso won the event in his rookie season when he crushed 23 home runs in the final round to narrowly edge out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by just one home run.

Here's a refresher:

The 2021 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, after the league pulled the festivities from the Atlanta area because of the recent passage of voting laws in Georgia. This will be the second All-Star Game in Denver, following the 1998 Midsummer Classic. Coors Field, of course, is notable as a very hitter-friendly ballpark so expect the homers to fly during the Derby's return this year.

Since Alonso made his debut in 2019, he's hit 72 home runs. During his NL Rookie of the Year campaign, he chased down Yankees' Aaron Judge's rookie home run record to finish his campaign with a record-breaking 53 home runs. Through 13 games in 2021, Alonso is hitting .229/.296/.458 (109 OPS+) with three home runs, including a 429-foot blast at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.