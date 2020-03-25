Mets' Pete Alonso thanks doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus in heartfelt video

Professional athletes are frequently worshipped as heroes by millions of fans around the world. However, with the COVID-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on the world, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is flipping the script. In a heartfelt video message, Alonso thanked doctors and nurses with personalized messages for their sacrifices during the coronavirus outbreak to help keep the world as safe as possible.

"I just want to say thank you so much for all the time and effort that you're putting into this," Alonso said in the video. "Thank you on behalf of everybody because you're part of a bigger picture and trying to help prevent this disease. Thank you for keeping everybody safe and providing protection for everybody if you're on the front line. Thank you and as always, let's go Mets!"

Alonso also mentioned how the coronavirus has given him a new appreciation for simple freedoms that people have, such as playing baseball. Playing baseball is a "joy" for Alonso, and now it's unclear when he will be able to partake in the sport again.

It's incredible to see a star of Alonso's caliber taking time out to thank some of the most important people in our world right now. Judging by the reactions, these doctors and nurses truly appreciated the sentiments from Alonso during this difficult time.