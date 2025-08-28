New York Mets right-hander Frankie Montas will require elbow surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The exact nature of Montas' procedure is to be determined, but he could miss the entire 2026 season if he needs Tommy John surgery.

Montas, 32, made nine appearances (seven of them starts) this season after joining the Mets on a one-year contract worth $17 million. Montas' contract with the Mets guaranteed only one year, but he has a player option for next season worth $17 million. It stands to reason that he'll be exercising that option.

He compiled a 6.28 ERA (63 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 ⅔ innings, putting him below the replacement-level threshold. Montas had recently been relegated to the bullpen.

"He's got a pretty significant injury there," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters of Montas' status earlier this week. "We've got multiple doctors looking at it to see what we're dealing with. The first read was that he's got a pretty big injury there."

The Mets signed Montas hoping to unlock more from the veteran. In parts of 10 big-league seasons, he's amassed a 4.20 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 6.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference.

The Mets will enter Thursday's series opener against the Miami Marlins with a 72-61 record, putting them four games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Additionally, the Mets are 4 ½ games up on the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final wild card spot.

Right-hander Jonah Tong is in line to make his big-league debut on Friday, just two weeks after New York called upon fellow right-hander Nolan McLean. McLean threw eight scoreless innings for the Mets against the Phillies on Wednesday night, capping a New York sweep at Citi Field.