The New York Mets continue to be battered by injuries, as the club on Monday placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains, the team announced. On Sunday, Conforto exited the Mets' eventual loss to the Rays with discomfort in his right hamstring. For McNeil, the injury is in his left hamstring.

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, outfielders Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas will be called up to fill out the active roster.

While Conforto and McNeil are typically productive lineup regulars, they've both struggled so far in 2021. That said, losing them to injuries that are often slow to heal is a concern for the Mets. That's especially the case given the other injury concerns up and down the roster. Conforto and McNeil will join Brandon Nimmo (bruised finger), J.D. Davis (sprained finger), Albert Almora Jr. (shoulder contusion), Luis Guillorme (oblique strain), and Jose Martinez (still recovering from offseason knee surgery) on the IL. This is to say nothing of injured or recovering pitchers Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, and Dellin Betances.

All the injuries mean the Mets are scrambling not only to cobble together a rotation but also to field a lineup. Those injuries also come just in advance of a key road series against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets enter that series with a record of 18-16 and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East.