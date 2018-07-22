Mets place Noah Syndergaard on DL with hand, foot and mouth disease

In recent years, the Mets seem to have been a magnet for oddities when it comes to player health. Injuries often times end up being far more severe than the initial prognosis indicated and there have even been pretty rare illnesses. Here comes another one:

Noah Syndergaard is going on the DL with hand, foot & mouth disease. Possible he picked it up working at a kids camp over the all-star break. Perhaps why he had diminished velocity and was tired on Friday. Assistant GM John Ricco said they expect it perhaps to be just one start. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 22, 2018

Hand, foot and mouth disease causes symptoms like fever, sore threat, rashes and more. It's a short-term issue that should be cleared up pretty soon. What's odd here is that it's been contracted by an adult.

In 18 years in Dermatology, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease in an adult. Even by Mets standards, this is amazing. https://t.co/H1l7M1R5wf — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) July 22, 2018

Even on the Mayo Clinic website page for the disease, it says the following about curing it:

There's no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who are infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help reduce your child's risk of infection.

That reads like it only happens to children. So weird here with Syndergaard.

The good news is, again, that this is only a short-term thing.

Syndergaard, 25, is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings. He returned from a finger injury on July 13. He's been the subject of trade rumors, but most reports seem to indicate the Mets would need to be knocked over to deal him.