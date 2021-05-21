The New York Mets placed first baseman Pete Alonso and reliever Tommy Hunter on the injured list on Friday, bringing their total of players on the shelf up to 18. In corresponding moves, the Mets recalled right-hander Yennsy Díaz and selected infielder Brandon Drury.

Alonso, who is dealing with what's been labeled a right hand sprain, has not played since Tuesday. In 36 games this season, he's hit .236/.336/.433 (117 OPS+) with six home runs. Manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Wednesday that the Mets believe the injury dates back to early May, when Alonso was struck by a pitch.

The Mets are likely to start Dominic Smith at first base during Alonso's absence. J.D. Davis, currently rehabbing a finger injury, could also be an option once he returns.

Hunter is experiencing lower back pain. In four appearances and eight innings this season, he had yet to allow an earned run.

Díaz, 24, was acquired as part of January's trade involving Steven Matz. He reached the majors last season, throwing two-thirds of an inning for the Toronto Blue Jays. His arsenal features an above-average fastball-changeup combination, though his breaking ball could use work. The Mets had Díaz working exclusively out of the bullpen during his time in Triple-A.

Drury, meanwhile, is a 28-year-old who has struggled to find momentum the last several seasons. Dating back to 2018, he's hit .205/.254/.346 (60 OPS+) with 108 more strikeouts than walks in 582 plate appearances. Drury does have experience all over the diamond, making him a sensible pick as a deep-bench reserve.

The Mets, 20-17, will enter the weekend with a one and a half game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. They're expected to have ace Jacob deGrom return to their rotation ahead of their next series against the Colorado Rockies.