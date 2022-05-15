The New York Mets on Sunday announced that right-handed starter Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day injured list with biceps inflammation. Right-hander Colin Holderman has been recalled to take Megill's spot on the active roster.
RHP Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12, with right biceps inflammation. He will undergo an MRI today.— New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022
RHP Colin Holderman has been selected from Triple-A…He will wear #35.
RHP Trevor May has been transferred to the 60-Day IL.
Not much is presently known about the severity of Megill's injury, but the Mets will know more after he undergoes an MRI. Potentially, this is a significant health concern for the 26-year-old.
This season, Megill has pitched to a 4.41 ERA and 4.11 K/BB ratio across seven starts. Earlier this season, Megill did the heavy lifting in the Mets' combined no-hitter against the Phillies. His overall numbers were much stronger until a recent stretch of struggles, which may be related to his arm problems. In his last start, Megill allowed eight runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Nationals.
It's not yet known who will take Megill's spot in the rotation, but the lack of upcoming off days means the Mets will need a fifth starter for at least the near-term.
Megill joins fellow starter Jacob deGrom on the IL. The Mets' ace has yet to pitch this season because of a stress reaction in his scapula. Despite the injuries -- Taijuan Walker also spent time on the IL -- the Mets rank a strong sixth in MLB for best rotation ERA.