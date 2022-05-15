The New York Mets on Sunday announced that right-handed starter Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day injured list with biceps inflammation. Right-hander Colin Holderman has been recalled to take Megill's spot on the active roster.

Not much is presently known about the severity of Megill's injury, but the Mets will know more after he undergoes an MRI. Potentially, this is a significant health concern for the 26-year-old.

This season, Megill has pitched to a 4.41 ERA and 4.11 K/BB ratio across seven starts. Earlier this season, Megill did the heavy lifting in the Mets' combined no-hitter against the Phillies. His overall numbers were much stronger until a recent stretch of struggles, which may be related to his arm problems. In his last start, Megill allowed eight runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Nationals.

It's not yet known who will take Megill's spot in the rotation, but the lack of upcoming off days means the Mets will need a fifth starter for at least the near-term.

Megill joins fellow starter Jacob deGrom on the IL. The Mets' ace has yet to pitch this season because of a stress reaction in his scapula. Despite the injuries -- Taijuan Walker also spent time on the IL -- the Mets rank a strong sixth in MLB for best rotation ERA.