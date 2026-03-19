Longtime New York Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose will retire after the upcoming 2026 Major League Baseball season, he and the club announced on Thursday.

"Having grown up in Shea Stadium's upper deck in the 1960s and early 1970s, my long career as a Mets broadcaster has been the epitome of 'Living the Dream,'" said Rose in a statement. "I have been honored and blessed to follow the lineage of Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner and I look forward to savoring and sharing every moment of the 2026 season with the greatest fans in baseball."

Rose, a 72-year-old Queens native, has broadcast Mets games in varying capacities since 1987. He transitioned to the TV side in 1996, and in 2004 he began calling Mets games on the radio on a full-time basis.

"For nearly four decades, Howie Rose's voice has been synonymous with New York Mets baseball," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said a statement. "His passion for the Mets has carried across the airwaves and into the homes and hearts of fans everywhere, bringing the franchise's most memorable moments to life. Generations of Mets fans have grown up listening to Howie call the game with authenticity, energy, and a deep appreciation for what this team means to our community. We are grateful for the relationship we've built with Howie and for the dedication he has shown to the organization and our fans since 1987. We congratulate Howie on an extraordinary career and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter with his wife, Barbara, and their daughters, Alyssa and Chelsea."

In 2026 -- his 52nd year as a broadcaster -- Rose will not call any Mets road games, at least during the regular season, but he will serve in his familiar role for Mets home games.

Rose was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 2023. He's also been honored by the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame, and the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame.

He has also worked as an announcer for Rangers and Islanders games and famously calls Mets wins with his catchprase "Put it in the books."