Mets' Rajai Davis homers in first at-bat following crazy day that included two-hour Uber ride from Pennsylvania to New York

Veteran outfielder Rajai Davis hasn't been relevant to baseball's greater landscape since the 2016 World Series. Instead he's struggled the past couple seasons to justify holding a spot on a roster. Heck, he had to settle for a minor-league deal over the winter -- and had posted just a .747 OPS in his first 37 appearances this season. Yet the New York Mets purchased Davis's contract on Wednesday after placing Brandon Nimmo on the injured list due to a neck issue. Davis then had himself a memorable day -- one that could well double as his last big hurrah.

Davis homered in his first (and only at-bat) of the night, launching a three-run shot in the eighth that gave the Mets a 6-1 lead against the Washington Nationals. Take a look at that here:

First career at-bat in a #Mets uniform.@rajai11davis delivers in a BIG way. pic.twitter.com/tDMqswYnxe — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2019

But before Davis stepped to the plate, he'd already enjoyed an entertaining day. He wasn't alerted that he needed to report to the majors until around 5 p.m. ET -- after he'd taken batting practice in Lehigh Valley. Davis did what most anyone in his cleats would do: he logged onto a ride-sharing app and summoned a driver -- "Jason," per Davis -- for the two-hour ride:

Rajai Davis took BP at Lehigh Valley, found out he was getting called up around 5 p.m. He took a two-hour Uber to Queens.



Davis said he had great conversation with his driver, Jason, who was happy to make the drive.



“We were both excited,” Davis said. https://t.co/bxoTdufmSj — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 23, 2019

Davis didn't arrive at Citi Field until was a third of the way through the game. He got mixed up trying to locate the Mets' clubhouse after that, and wasn't able to introduce himself to his new manager and teammates until the game was halfway over:

Rajai Davis got to Citi Field during the third inning, Mickey Callaway said. He got lost trying to find the Mets’ clubhouse and had to ask for directions, saw Callaway for the first time in the fifth. And, of course, homered in the eighth. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 23, 2019

Nonetheless, Davis took full advantage of the opportunity -- at least for one night. And for that, we tip our cap -- to him, and to Jason, who deserved a hefty tip and generous rating for his time and services.