⚾ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE NEW YORK METS ...

The Mets had left the bases loaded twice through five incredibly frustrating innings. Francisco Lindor made sure it wasn't three in six. The superstar shortstop cranked a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, sending the Mets to the NLCS via a 4-1 Game 4 win over the Phillies.

It's the second playoff grand slam in franchise history, joining Edgardo Alfonzo's in 1999, but it's just the latest in a series of recent heroic hits for a never-say-die team that only got to the NLDS thanks to Pete Alonso's late home run. But this one was maybe even more special: It's the first time the Mets have clinched a series at home since 2000.

What a team, a relentless group of stars, overachievers, comebacks and pleasant surprises. They just don't quit. On they go, and they'll get a key piece back.

As for which Southern Californian they'll start the NLCS on Sunday ...

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE OTHER MLB WINNERS

No Freddie Freeman, no traditional starting pitcher, no room for error ... no problem. With their backs against the wall, the Dodgers thumped the Padres, 8-0, to force a Game 5 back in Los Angeles. It's the largest postseason shutout win in franchise history.

This was a complete and total team effort, especially on the pitching side, where Dave Roberts opted for a bullpen game and eight different pitchers combined for the shutout. On offense, Mookie Betts set the tone with a first-inning home run, and Will Smith and Gavin Lux also homered. Eight different Dodgers had at least one hit.

San Diego took a big chance starting Dylan Cease on three days' rest for the first time in his career, and it backfired. He gave up three runs in just 1 1/3 innings, and the hosts found themselves down 5-0 by the middle of the third inning. Now, they'll have to win the series on the road.

In the ALCS, the Yankees and Tigers are one game from meeting in the Championship Series:

Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs -- including the go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning -- in a 3-2 win over the Royals . Stanton, who quietly has a very solid postseason resume, was huge especially given Aaron Judge 's continued postseason struggles (he went 0 for 4). Three Yankees relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

drove in two runs -- including the go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning -- in a 3-2 win over the . Stanton, who quietly has a very solid postseason resume, was huge especially given 's continued postseason struggles (he went 0 for 4). Three Yankees relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The Tigers rode more excellent pitching to a 3-0 Game 3 win and a 2-1 ALDS lead over the Guardians. Detroit, which also won 3-0 in Game 2, produced back-to-back playoff shutouts for the second time in franchise history. Detroit used six different pitchers and got RBI from Riley Greene, Matt Vierling and Spencer Torkelson to pull away.

😁 Honorable mentions

⚾ And not such a good morning for ...

THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

We need not wax poetic about the Phillies. Here's the cold, hard truth this series:

The bullpen posted an 11.37 ERA. Eleven point three seven. And that's after a strong regular season. Mike Axisa examined the struggles

After another excellent, reliable regular season, Aaron Nola got hit hard for four runs in five innings in Game 3.

got hit hard for four runs in five innings in Game 3. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos went 11 for 29 (.379), with two home runs and six RBI. The rest of the team went 13 for 100 (.130) with one home run and five RBI.



So, yeah, the offense didn't hit after hitting all season, and the pitching didn't thrive after thriving all season. Series slumps happen. The Phillies picked the wrong series to slump.

So, what's next? I know it hurts right now, Phillies fans, but Matt Snyder says that with excellent ownership, a strong core and intriguing prospects, Philadelphia should contend again next year.

😕 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 WNBA Finals preview: Liberty, Lynx vie for title

One team looking to continue decades' worth of WNBA Finals success, the other looking to end decades' worth of WNBA Finals heartbreak. The Lynx and the Liberty in the championship will be awesome. Minnesota's four WNBA titles are tied with the Storm and now-defunct Comets for most all-time, while New York has never won a title despite five Finals trips.

There's plenty of star power here, and Jack Maloney ranked the starters on both sides. Here's his top five.

Lynx F Napheesa Collier Liberty F Breanna Stewart Liberty G Sabrina Ionescu Liberty C Jonquel Jones Lynx G Courtney Williams

Here's Jack's full preview, as well as his prediction.

Maloney: "These teams are extremely similar in their approach, and while the Liberty have the superteam label, the Lynx may actually have the best player in the series. ... This should be a close series. This should be a fun series. It will be a series the Liberty win. They've been the best team in the league all season long, and that's not going to change now. They're too driven and too talented to fail at the final hurdle again. Pick: Liberty in 5"

🏈 NFL, College Football QB Power Rankings; plus, should Texas switch to Quinn Ewers?

The NFL season is moving right along, and Week 6 will mark one-third of the regular season down. It sure does fly by, doesn't it?

Week 6 also marks the first time this season Lamar Jackson has taken over the top spot in Cody Benjamin's NFL QB Power Rankings. Here's the top five:

Lamar Jackson (previous: 2) Joe Burrow (7) Brock Purdy (3) Josh Allen (1) Baker Mayfield (8)

Falling out of the top five were Sam Darnold (fourth to eighth) and C.J. Stroud (fifth to ninth). I think I'd still have Stroud in my top five, but he'll be tested with Nico Collins (hamstring) hitting the IR and set to miss at least four games.

I definitely agree with Jackson taking the top spot. He's second among full-time starters in expected points added per dropback, only behind Jayden Daniels. And guess what? They face off this weekend. That'll be fun.

Over in the college ranks, Tom Fornelli doesn't rank any quarterbacks coming off a loss, and with a bunch of upsets last week, the new Power Rankings are completely overhauled. Here's the top five:

Cam Ward (previous: 2) Shedeur Sanders (3) Jaxson Dart (not ranked) Garrett Nussmeier (6) Diego Pavia (not ranked) -- Dennis Dodd has a great feature on Pavia

Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning have topped these rankings before, but with Ewers set to return as QB1 for No. 1 Texas, Mike Renner and Chris Hummer debated if he should, indeed, be the starter.

Hummer: "Quinn's not just reliable; he's been exceptional. He's 14-2 as a starter with road wins over Alabama and Michigan. He led Texas to a Big 12 title and nearly got them to the national championship game. That kind of experience is invaluable, and it's something Arch just doesn't have yet. Ewers is plenty capable of making plays, and he's shown poise and command in the pocket that takes years to develop."

"Quinn's not just reliable; he's been exceptional. He's 14-2 as a starter with road wins over Alabama and Michigan. He led Texas to a Big 12 title and nearly got them to the national championship game. That kind of experience is invaluable, and it's something Arch just doesn't have yet. Ewers is plenty capable of making plays, and he's shown poise and command in the pocket that takes years to develop." Renner: "I just think Manning brings something special that's impossible to ignore. He's already shown he can be aggressive and effective down the field. Eight deep completions in just two games is no joke. He's got a bigger arm than Ewers and isn't afraid to use it. ... He has high-level traits that would be tantalizing for Steve Sarkisian to unlock, especially this year with sick talent at wide receiver and SEC."

